Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,487 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $15,050,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $33.27 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

