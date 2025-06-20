Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,436,000 after acquiring an additional 92,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,243,000 after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1%

DIA opened at $422.84 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.97 and a 200-day moving average of $424.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

