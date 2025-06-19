Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

