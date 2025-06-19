HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 586 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.