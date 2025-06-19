Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META opened at $695.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $1,025,052.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,538 shares in the company, valued at $97,834,277.94. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total value of $577,513.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,552,673.10. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,512 shares of company stock worth $73,590,232. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

