Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 703 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,212.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

