Autumn Glory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IWD opened at $189.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

