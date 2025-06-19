Top Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – June 16th

Shopify, Vertiv, HubSpot, Trump Media & Technology Group, Expedia Group, Mondelez International, and Omnicom Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating social networking platforms and online communities. These companies typically generate revenue through advertising, data monetization and premium or subscription services. Investors evaluate metrics like user growth, engagement rates and ad-revenue trends to gauge their performance and growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.06. 4,696,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $552.75. 396,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,262. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.96. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6,143.22, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Shares of DJT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.78. 11,017,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,390,700. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.41. 991,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,607. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.39. 1,944,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Further Reading