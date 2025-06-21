Sunda Energy Plc (LON:SNDA) Insider Acquires £3,600,000 in Stock

Sunda Energy Plc (LON:SNDA – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Aherne acquired 120,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,600,000 ($4,841,312.53).

Sunda Energy Price Performance

Shares of SNDA opened at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. Sunda Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Sunda Energy (LON:SNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Sunda Energy

Sunda Energy is an independent gas-focussed company with a material undeveloped gas field and a growing business in SE Asia. The Company is quoted on the AIM market of the London stock exchange (SNDA.L). It operates a PSC offshore Timor-Leste containing the Chuditch gas field and significant additional prospective potential.

