BWX Technologies’ (BWXT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.84.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $142.29 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after purchasing an additional 741,282 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 705,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,730,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after buying an additional 615,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

