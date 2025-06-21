Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Cut to Hold at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GHLD. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities set a $15.50 price objective on Guild and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Guild to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Guild alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GHLD

Guild Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

NYSE GHLD opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Guild has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guild by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 628,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Guild by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Guild by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.