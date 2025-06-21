BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £136.01 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve bought 7 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £136.01 ($182.91).
Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Brad Greve acquired 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,701 ($22.88) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($205.88).
- On Monday, April 7th, Brad Greve sold 363,705 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,497 ($20.13), for a total transaction of £5,444,663.85 ($7,322,033.15).
BAE Systems Stock Down 1.1%
BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,898 ($25.52) on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($19.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,802.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,499.44. The company has a market cap of £58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
