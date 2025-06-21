Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Hold Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $75.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.