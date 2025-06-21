D-Wave Quantum’s (QBTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QBTS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. Research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $208,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,554.92. This represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,295 shares in the company, valued at $896,540.40. This trade represents a 27.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

