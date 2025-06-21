Insider Selling: CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells £89,849.25 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg sold 35,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.43), for a total value of £89,849.25 ($120,830.08).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, David Fineberg sold 655 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £1,676.80 ($2,254.98).

On Thursday, June 5th, David Fineberg acquired 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($403.55).

On Tuesday, May 6th, David Fineberg bought 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($404.65).

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 249 ($3.35) on Friday. CMC Markets Plc has a one year low of GBX 183.40 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 349 ($4.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £691.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

About CMC Markets

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Featured Stories

