Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,308.50% and a negative return on equity of 76.45%. Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 248,850 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

