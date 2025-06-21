TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $105.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TFI International from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on TFI International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in TFI International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in TFI International by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

