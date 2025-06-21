Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.28.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 17,148 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.34, for a total value of C$143,014.32.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

