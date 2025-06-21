Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 137 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,864 ($51.96) per share, with a total value of £5,293.68 ($7,118.99).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 19th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 117 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,928 ($52.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,595.76 ($6,180.42).
- On Thursday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 914 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,747 ($50.39) per share, with a total value of £34,247.58 ($46,056.46).
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 6,273 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,444 ($46.32), for a total transaction of £216,042.12 ($290,535.40).
Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 3,878 ($52.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,600 ($34.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,102 ($55.16). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,862.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,349.15. The firm has a market cap of £16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.
