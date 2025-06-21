Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given Hold Rating at Argus

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. Northcoast Research began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,536,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 92,772 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.1% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

