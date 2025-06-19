Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Clg LLC

Clg LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Clg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clg LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,737,000. Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,205,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,294,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,856,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

