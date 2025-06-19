Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,680,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,772,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 922,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,527,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 918,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,162,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after acquiring an additional 470,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.