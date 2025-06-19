Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Position Lowered by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.21 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $386.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.