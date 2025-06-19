Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $108.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

