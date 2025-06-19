Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 14,297 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 14,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $114,947.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,097,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,864,084.92. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Snap Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. Snap’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
