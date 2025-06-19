Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 14,297 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 14,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $114,947.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,097,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,864,084.92. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. Snap’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.