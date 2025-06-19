Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 214.5% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Price Performance
NYSE SHOP opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
