Top Oil Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ServiceNow, United States Steel, Occidental Petroleum, NuScale Power, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value fluctuates in response to global oil prices, geopolitical events, regulatory changes and overall energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,013,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678,205. The firm has a market cap of $481.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. The company has a market cap of $253.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $20.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,009.11. The company had a trading volume of 605,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,941. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $944.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $972.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,844,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

OXY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,756,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428,114. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $4.67 on Monday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,951,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,513. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of COP traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,247. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Read More