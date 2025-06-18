SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 302,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.