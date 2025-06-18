Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $269.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

