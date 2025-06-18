Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Holdings Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 1.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

