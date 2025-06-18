Crown Oak Advisors LLC Has $9.90 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 5.0% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

