PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 221,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

