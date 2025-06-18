PSI Advisors LLC Sells 559 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.45. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.