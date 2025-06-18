Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,706 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

