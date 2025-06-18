Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

