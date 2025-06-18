HFG Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

