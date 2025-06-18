Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

