Broderick Brian C Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Broderick Brian C reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.