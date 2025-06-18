Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dunhill Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

