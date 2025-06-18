Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 105 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after buying an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

