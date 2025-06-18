Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

