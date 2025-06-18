Barrett & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VIOV opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

