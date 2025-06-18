Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

