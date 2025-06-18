Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $18.53 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.53 or 0.00017673 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.82 billion and $318.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00004848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 456,954,612 coins and its circulating supply is 421,951,912 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

