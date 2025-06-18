Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $18.53 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.53 or 0.00017673 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.82 billion and $318.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00004848 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00002022 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00003806 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 456,954,612 coins and its circulating supply is 421,951,912 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars.
