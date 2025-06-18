Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 116 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.83 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

