Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Increased by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

