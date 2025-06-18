Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of -119.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,909.80. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $1,803,639.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,477.48. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,141 shares of company stock worth $76,185,982. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.