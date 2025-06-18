Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dunhill Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

IJR stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

