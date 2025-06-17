Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 657.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 622,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

