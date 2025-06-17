Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $7.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jones Trading cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.40 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.51. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

